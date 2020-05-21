City Of Ojinaga Announces Nine New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

By Carlos Morales

There are nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the border from Presidio in Ojinaga, according to the city’s administration.



The city says they’re waiting for the results from additional tests, but it’s not clear exactly when those will be returned from a lab in Chihuahua City. Local officials say they’re providing updates about the coronavirus every morning and will let the public know about any additional confirmed cases.

Previously the Mexican State of Chihuahua reported only a single case of the coronavirus in Ojinaga. That was back in early April, and the patient has since recovered, according to the Big Bend Sentinel.

Last summer, Ojinaga’s town square was a popular destination. Now, city officials are encouraging residents to stay home, practice social distancing. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

The largest number of confirmed cases in the State of Chihuahua is in Ciudad Juárez, where over 500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 130 have died.



For the last two months, the U.S.-Mexico border has been closed off to “nonessential travel”, a policy the Department of Homeland Security announced they were extending this week until June 22.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.



