Coronavirus Cases In Brewster County Rise For Third Time In Three Days

By Marfa Public Radio

There are now four new cases of coronavirus in Brewster County, state officials announced late Monday.

The patients represent the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh cases in Brewster County. They range from a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s to a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a press release that these cases are “assumed to be community spread at this time, and all are self-isolating at their individual homes.”

All recent cases, including this most recent announcement, are in North Brewster County, according to state health officials.

This is the third announcement of new coronavirus cases in Brewster County in as many days. One of the residents that recently tested positive is a staff member at Alpine Independent School District, according to district officials. The district says it’s beginning a “14-day closure period immediately” — all campuses, offices, facilities and operations will be closed until June 29

The growing number of cases comes days after the state ran a mobile testing site in Alpine, where 61 residents were screened for COVID-19. However, it’s unclear if all of the new cases were residents who were screened at the mobile site, if they were tested through the hospital or one of the local clinics, or if they were tested privately. The state says it can’t legally release that information, citing patient privacy.

DSHS is assisting Brewster County to conduct contact tracing, so anyone who may have come into contact with the patients will be identified “so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.”

The department is encouraging individuals to stay to home if they feel sick, continue practicing social distancing and frequently washing hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.



