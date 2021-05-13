Covid-19 Vaccines Coming to Big Bend-area Schools

Health workers are holding a series of vaccination clinics at schools across the Big Bend region over the next couple weeks, after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children as young as 12.

A Marfa ISD building pictured in July 2020. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Travis Bubenik

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12 years old, the state of Texas is planning a series of vaccination clinics at local schools across the Big Bend region.

Here’s a rundown, based on the latest information available, of when and where first dose Pfizer vaccines will be available to students over the next few days. All vaccinations will be administered free of charge.

In Marfa, on Friday May 14, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Marfa Shorthorn Gym at 1 p.m. Parents can sign up their student for a shot by calling 432-729-5500.

To receive a vaccine, a parent will need to accompany any children 15 and younger.

Fort Davis’ vaccination event will take place at Fort Davis High School on Monday, May 17 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Parents should contact the high school principal’s office to provide names of children with permission to receive the vaccine by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Alpine’s vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 18 starting at 2 p.m. at Alpine High School. Those wishing to get a vaccine should contact Gayla Owen at 432-837-7730 by Friday, May 14th.

Alpine students receiving a vaccine should fill out certain documents before arriving.

A vaccination event will take place in Terlingua on Thursday, May 20 starting at 2:30 p.m at Big Bend High School. Parents are asked to accompany students. Vaccines are available to any student in the area. No appointment needed.

Presidio will hold its vaccination clinics for students on Thursday, May 27. Beginning at 10 a.m at Presidio High School, shots will be administered to high school students. At 1 p.m., healthcare workers will administer vaccines at Presidio Middle School to students there.

Middle school students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine. To sign up for an appointment at the clinic by calling 432-294-3756 by Friday, May 14.