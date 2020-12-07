Despite Uncertainty, State-Run COVID-19 Testing Returns to Far West Texas

By Public Radio Staff

Public testing for the coronavirus is returning to the Big Bend region this week, following uncertainty over whether the state would continue to dispatch testing crews to the area.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, residents in Far West Texas have had limited access to testing, and have largely relied on state-run services.

The upcoming test sites won’t be run by the Texas National Guard, as they were in the past. Local officials say the state has coordinated with private testing company Curative to facilitate this week’s testing.

Curative’s five-person testing crew—dubbed the Quick Reaction Force Team, or QRF for short—will run public testing at locations in Presidio, Marfa, Alpine and Fort Davis. All testing is free and open to residents throughout the Big Bend region.

As in the past, tests will be oral swabs, and testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. Most testing will be done in a walk-up style. The only testing location to offer drive-thru screening will be in Marfa, according to local officials.

Testing locations:

Presidio: Tuesday, Dec. 8

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845.

Marfa: Wednesday, Dec. 9

Presidio County Courthouse, 300 North Highland Avenue, 79843.

Fort Davis: Thursday, Dec. 10

Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave, 79734.

Alpine: Friday, Dec. 11