Early voting is underway for the November midterms. Here’s what you need to know about voting in West Texas.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Texas voters will head to polls to cast ballots in several statewide races, including Texas governor. Election Day is Nov. 8.

A polling location in Alpine. (Travis Lux / Marfa Public Radio)

By Marfa Public Radio staff

At the statewide level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Other statewide offices up for election include lieutenant governor, agricultural commissioner and seats on the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry.

Early voting is underway for the Nov. 8 midterms, and West Texans will weigh in on high-profile statewide races and local positions like county judge and county commissioner.

Before heading to the polls, you’ll want to check your voter registration status. You can do that through the Secretary of State’s website here.

You’ll also need to bring a photo ID with you. There are a few forms of acceptable identification, including your driver’s license or passport. The ID should be up to date but it can be expired for up to four years. Voters aged 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.



If needed, voters can use alternative forms of ID but will need to sign a form saying you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID. Alternate forms of ID include: a current utility bill, paycheck, or a government document with your name and address.

Brewster County

Voters in Brewster County will decide on the county’s next top official.

Late last year, longtime Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano announced he would not seek reelection, opening up the race for the first time in seven years.

Republican candidate Greg Henington is facing off against Democrat Oscar Cobos. The Brewster County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat is also up for election, with incumbent Sara Allen Colando facing Mark Chiles.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Early voting location and hours:

Val Clark Beard Complex, 203 N. 7th St., Alpine — Oct. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m; Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Pattillo Community Center, Hwy 118, Terlingua — Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Panther Junction Visitor Center, Big Bend National Park — Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marathon Community Center, 2nd Ave. E, Marathon — Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brewster County candidates appear at a forum in Alpine ahead of the Nov. 8 election (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Jeff Davis County

In the midterm elections, voters in Jeff Davis County will decide on two races for seats on the County Commissioners Court.

In the County Commissioner Precinct 2 race, incumbent Todd Jagger, a Democrat, is running against Republican challenger Roy Hurley. In the Precinct 4 race, Royce Laskoskie is running against Democratic incumbent Albert Miller.

In the race for Jeff Davis County Judge, Republican incumbent Curtis Jones is running unopposed. Other county-level races, including justice of the peace and county treasurer, are also uncontested.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Early voting location and hours:

County District and County Clerk’s office, 111 N. Front St., Fort Davis — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midland County

Voters in the City of Midland will elect a new mayor this November after the city’s current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek reelection.

Now, former Midland City Councilmember Lori Blong, a Republican, is running in the race for the city’s top seat. She’s facing off against political newcomer Robert Allen Dickson and former mayor and businessman Jerry Morales. In the race for the council’s district 4 seat, which Lori Blong vacated to run for mayor, voters will decide between candidates Amy Burkes and Jim Gerety.

There are also three seats up for vote on the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees. In the District 3 race, Tommy Bishop is running for reelection against challenger Reagan Hignojos. In the District 5 race, incumbent trustee John Trischitti is facing off against Brandon Hodges. And in the District 6 race, voters will decide between candidates Sara Burleson and Carie McNeil.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Early voting location and hours:

Midland County Elections Office, 2110 N. A St., Midland — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairmont Park Church of Christ, 3813 N. Midland Dr., Midland — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 4501 Thomason Dr., Midland — Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presidio County

In this midterm election, voters in Presidio County will decide who will be the county’s next top official. In the race for county judge, incumbent Cinderela Guevara — formerly a Democrat, now running as a Republican for the first time — is facing off against Democratic challenger Jose “Joe” Portillo. The seat for Presidio County Commissioner Precinct 4 is also up for election with Democrat David Bebee running against Republican Garey Willbanks.

In the race for County Treasurer, voters will decide between incumbent Frances Garcia, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger David Chavez.

Marfa residents that can vote in Marfa Independent School District elections will weigh in on a $57 million bond proposal. School officials say the bond, which local home and property owners would pay for through increased taxes, would mostly go to building a new K-12 campus.

This year, early voting hours in Presidio County have been extended to include the first Saturday of early voting, Oct. 29.

Early voting location and hours:

Visitors Center/USO Building, 302 S Highland Ave., Marfa — Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presidio County Annex Building, 300 E. O’Reilly St., Presidio — Oct. 24 to Oct. 29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: David Beebe is a volunteer DJ at Marfa Public Radio.