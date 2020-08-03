El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

By Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez, the Texas Tribune

A year after the mass shooting in El Paso, where 23 people were killed at a Walmart in what was the worst attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history, Texas Tribune photographers document a city still in mourning.





Isaiah Vale places flowers at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. (Joel Angel Juárez / The Texas Tribune)

On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.

First: Ruben Alvarado lights candles at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Last: Nubia Legarda visits a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting. (Joel Angel Juárez / The Texas Tribune)

A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. (Joel Angel Juárez / The Texas Tribune)

Nubia Legarda, visits a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. (Joel Angel Juárez / The Texas Tribune)

Dylan-Jade Hicks, 22, of El Paso, attends a vigil at Ponder Park to honor the victims of the Walmart Shooting. (Joel Angel Juárez / The Texas Tribune)

First: Cars line up at The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. Last: Musicians play music at Ascarate Park to honor the lives of those lost in the Walmart shooting in 2019. (Briana Vargas / The Texas Tribune)

First: Cars line up at The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. Last: Musicians play music at Ascarate Park to honor the lives of those lost in the Walmart shooting in 2019. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Sights from The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. The drive-thru vigil was hosted in honor of the anniversary of the Walmart shooting in El Paso. (Briana Vargas / The Texas Tribune)

The Grand Candela memorial in El Paso is a 30-foot tall obelisk to commemorate the victims and survivors of the Walmart shooting. (Briana Vargas / The Texas Tribune)