El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

A year after the mass shooting in El Paso, where 23 people were killed at a Walmart in what was the worst attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history, Texas Tribune photographers document a city still in mourning.
On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.
First: Cars line up at The Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. Last: Musicians play music at Ascarate Park to honor the lives of those lost in the Walmart shooting in 2019. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
You are the reason we are on the air.
Support unbiased, critical, and award winning journalism, like this story. We are here for West Texas and we know you are too. No gift is too small or too large.