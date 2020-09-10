Election 2020: Everything To Know About Voting Requirements and Deadlines

The November elections are just around the corner and there is a lot to keep track of when it comes to things like registering to vote, absentee ballot applications and voter ID requirements.

That’s why Marfa Public Radio is here with your guide on what and when you need to do to vote in the 2020 elections.





Register to Vote by October 5th



First things first — if you plan to vote, you must register. Not sure if you’re registered? Check here.

Register in-person at your local voter registrar’s office. Find yours here. Register by mail by printing this form and mailing it to your voter registrar. You will need to supply your own postage for this method. Register by mail by filling out this form to request a postage-paid registration application.

Request an Absentee Ballot by October 23rd



Request an application to vote by mail here. Not everyone can request an absentee ballot. You are eligible to request one if you meet one of the following criteria:

You are 65 years or older. You are disabled. You will be out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period. You are in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.



To apply, either print this form or request a printed version be mailed to you. Whichever method you choose, fill out the form and mail it to your local Elections Administrator. You will need to supply your own postage.

Voter ID Requirements

Whether you plan to vote in-person early or on Election Day, Texas requires voters to present identification in order to cast a ballot. The following forms of ID will work:

Texas Driver’s License Texas Election ID Certificate Texas Personal ID Card Texas Handgun License US Citizenship Certificate with photo US Military ID Card with photo US Passport (book or card)

Don’t have any of these forms of ID? You may still be able to vote if you can provide alternative documents listed here.

Vote Early In-Person October 13th – October 30th



Not eligible to request an absentee ballot but still prefer to vote before Election Day? No problem. Any registered voter can vote in-person at their local early polling location. The early voting period has been extended by a week this year, giving you more time to vote before Election Day.

Election Day — November 3rd



Nothing wrong with the tried-and-true Election Day in-person vote. The same voter ID rules apply from early voting, so make sure you bring ID to your polling place.

Hours vary by polling location, so make sure to plan ahead. This section will be updated as polling location and hours become available from the state.

Additional Resources

Don’t see what you’re looking for here, or still have questions? Check out the state’s election hub for detailed information on all aspects of voting in Texas.