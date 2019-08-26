Expect Extreme Heat Across West Texas Today

By Carlos Morales

Record-breaking heat will reach much of West Texas Monday, bringing afternoon highs in the triple digits throughout the Rio Grande, Trans-Pecos and the Permian Basin.

The National Weather Service expects the heat will break all-time records in the region. On Sunday, Midland broke its record high for the month of August, reaching a temperature of 108 degrees Fahrenheit. That newly reached record will be short-lived, as the Tall City is expected to see afternoon highs today around 113. In Alpine, highs will reach 105; Marfa will see afternoon temperatures near 104; Presidio will warm to 111.





All of West Texas today will see dangerous, record-breaking heat. (Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)

With the extreme heat, the National Weather Service is advising West Texans to take several precautions.

Try to avoid being outdoors, limiting any outside activity to the early morning or evening.

Stay hydrated.

Take frequent breaks in the air conditioning if you have to be outside.

Wear light-colored clothing.

Never leave a child or pet in a vehicle.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

You can find other heat safety tips from here.

