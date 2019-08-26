Expect Extreme Heat Across West Texas Today

By Carlos Morales
Record-breaking heat will reach much of West Texas Monday, bringing afternoon highs in the triple digits throughout the Rio Grande, Trans-Pecos and the Permian Basin.
The National Weather Service expects the heat will break all-time records in the region. On Sunday, Midland broke its record high for the month of August, reaching a temperature of 108 degrees Fahrenheit. That newly reached record will be short-lived, as the Tall City is expected to see afternoon highs today around 113. In Alpine, highs will reach 105; Marfa will see afternoon temperatures near 104; Presidio will warm to 111.
With the extreme heat, the National Weather Service is advising West Texans to take several precautions.
- Try to avoid being outdoors, limiting any outside activity to the early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated.
- Take frequent breaks in the air conditioning if you have to be outside.
- Wear light-colored clothing.
- Never leave a child or pet in a vehicle.
- Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
You can find other heat safety tips from here.