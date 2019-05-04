Find Your May West Texas Election Results Here.

Outside a polling place in Alpine, TX on Election Day, 2016. (Travis Lux/KRTS)

Today’s Election Day throughout West Texas and voters in counties, cities and school districts in the region are having their say on a number of ballot items.

From bond issues to city council seats and mayoral races, we’ll have all the results here as the become available. Unofficial results from areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.

Editors Note: We’re still receiving results from different elections and will be updating this page as more information is available.

Brewster County

Alpine

City Council Ward 1 Maria Curry – 88

Angie Bermudez – 38 City Council Ward 3 Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed) – City Council Ward 5 Rick Stephens (unopposed) –

Culberson County

Van Horn

Aldermen: 3 seats Sam Bhakta

Karolyne Carolss

Joseph Corrales

Marcial Gonzalez

Ryan Martinez

Lyndon McDonald

Nuny Morris

Jesus Ramirez

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD

Culberson County Allamoore Board of Trustees: 3 seats Michael Baeza

Cody Davis

Angie Gonzalez

Romelia Ramirez Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition A The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition B The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014

Ector County

County-wide

Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9 Tommy J. Clark – 273

Robert Brescia – 106

Laci Harris – 128



Ector County Hospital District, Board Member District 6

Wallace Dunn – 113

Mary Thompson – 48





Hudspeth County

County-wide

Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 1 James C. Hill

Ben Snow Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 3 Enrique Fuentes Jr.

Phyllis Gentry rHudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 5 Quentin Dean

Lindsay Snodgrass

Jack B. Zumwalt

Pecos County

Fort Stockton

Mayor Chris Alexander (i) – 458

Mary Ann Terrazas White – 338 City Council: 2 at-large seats Paul Casias – 312

Ruben Falcon – 334

Ross Harper – 246

Oscar Hernàndez – 125

Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr. – 199

Mike Stallard – 117

Fort Stockton Independent School District

Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2 Jillian “Jill” Foster

Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez

Presidio County

Marfa

Mayor Manny Baeza – 363

Ann Marie Nafziger (i) – 289 City Council Lissa Castro – 45

Raul Lara – 326

Irma Salgado(i) – 347

Yosef Ben-Yehuda – 258

Britt Webb (i) –



Marfa Independent School District

Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5 Mark Cash – 324

Sammy Jimenez Jr. – 229 Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 Shawn Brugette (unopposed) – 410 Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez – 328

Jessie D. Pena – 222

Presidio

Mayor John Ferguson (unopposed) – 119 City Council Irvin Olivas – 118

Rogelio Zubia – 111

Jeffrey A. Roberts – 54

The adoption of proposed Home Rule Charter Against – 84

For – 82

Reeves County

County-wide

Confirming the creation of

Emergency Service District No.

1 to provide fire services to

Reeves County, except that

area within the municipal

boundaries of the City of

Balmorhea, and authorizing

Reeves County to levy a tax

on the ad valorem property

situated in said district not to

exceed ten cents per one

hundred dollars valuation for

the support thereof. In Favor / Against Confirming the creation of

Emergency Service District

No. 2 to provide ambulance

services to Reeves County,

except that area within the

municipal boundaries of the

City of Balmorhea, and

authorizing Reeves County

to levy a tax on the ad

valorem property situated

in said district not to exceed

ten cents per one hundred

dollars valuation for the

support thereof. In Favor / Against Reeves County Hospital District General

Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors Won J. Bang Hugh Box

Balmorhea Independent School District

Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seats Sandra Navarrete – 50

Danny Vasquez – 60

James Ward – 49

City of Pecos

Mayor David Flores Jesus Orosco Venetta Seals City Council Seat 1 Wally Moon Conrado Saldana Jr. Joe Tollett City Council Seat 4 Jarrett Conger Arthur “Art” Orona

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats Gail Box

Becky Gonzales

Robin Land

Crissy Meza Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Special School Trustee: 1 seat Jack L. Canon

Criselda Lujan

Carrasco Sam Lujan Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election The issuance of $400,000,000 of bonds by the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment

thereof.

Ward County

City of Monahans:

Monahans City Council District 3 Calvin Cartell – 142

Naomi L. De Anda – 43

Raul “Rudy” Sustaita – 36

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District

Proposition A: The issuance of $140,000 by the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, levying the tax payment thereof. PASSED

In Favor – 822

Against – 510 Board of Trustee, District 1 Steve Fine – 64

Sam Houston Graves – 56

Carla Jean Davis – 44

Board of Trustee, District 4 Joel Griner – 155

Justin Hardy – 77

Tyrel Dutcher – 114





Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District

Board of Trustee Place 1 Michael Butler – 46

Dondi Graham – 18 Board of Trustee Place 2 Roger Mullins – 37

Trisha Copeland – 27 Board of Trustee Place 5 Christina Hoover – 40

Andrea Porras – 20



Winkler County

Wink

Mayor Eric Hawkins (unopposed) – 74 City Council Place 2 Lane Wolf – 76

Linda Plunket (i) – 16 City Council Place 4 John Wingrove (write in) – 24 Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired Michael Dodd (unopposed) – 67

Kermit