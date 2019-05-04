Find Your May West Texas Election Results Here.

Outside a polling place in Alpine, TX on Election Day, 2016. (Travis Lux/KRTS)
Today’s Election Day throughout West Texas and voters in counties, cities and school districts in the region are having their say on a number of ballot items.
From bond issues to city council seats and mayoral races, we’ll have all the results here as the become available. Unofficial results from areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.
Editors Note: We’re still receiving results from different elections and will be updating this page as more information is available.
Brewster County
Alpine
|City Council Ward 1
|Maria Curry – 88
Angie Bermudez – 38
|City Council Ward 3
|Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed) –
|City Council Ward 5
|Rick Stephens (unopposed) –
Culberson County
Van Horn
|Aldermen: 3 seats
|Sam Bhakta
Karolyne Carolss
Joseph Corrales
Marcial Gonzalez
Ryan Martinez
Lyndon McDonald
Nuny Morris
Jesus Ramirez
Culberson County-Allamoore ISD
|Culberson County Allamoore Board of Trustees: 3 seats
|Michael Baeza
Cody Davis
Angie Gonzalez
Romelia Ramirez
|Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition A
|The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district
|Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition B
|The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014
Ector County
County-wide
|Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9
|Tommy J. Clark – 273
Robert Brescia – 106
Laci Harris – 128
|Ector County Hospital District, Board Member District 6
|
Wallace Dunn – 113
Mary Thompson – 48
Hudspeth County
County-wide
|Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 1
|James C. Hill
Ben Snow
|Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 3
|Enrique Fuentes Jr.
Phyllis Gentry
|rHudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 5
|Quentin Dean
Lindsay Snodgrass
Jack B. Zumwalt
Pecos County
Fort Stockton
|Mayor
|Chris Alexander (i) – 458
Mary Ann Terrazas White – 338
|City Council: 2 at-large seats
|Paul Casias – 312
Ruben Falcon – 334
Ross Harper – 246
Oscar Hernàndez – 125
Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr. – 199
Mike Stallard – 117
Fort Stockton Independent School District
|Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2
|Jillian “Jill” Foster
Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez
Presidio County
Marfa
|Mayor
|Manny Baeza – 363
Ann Marie Nafziger (i) – 289
|City Council
|Lissa Castro – 45
Raul Lara – 326
Irma Salgado(i) – 347
Yosef Ben-Yehuda – 258
Britt Webb (i) –
Marfa Independent School District
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5
|Mark Cash – 324
Sammy Jimenez Jr. – 229
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6
|Shawn Brugette (unopposed) – 410
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7
|Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez – 328
Jessie D. Pena – 222
Presidio
|Mayor
|John Ferguson (unopposed) – 119
|City Council
|Irvin Olivas – 118
Rogelio Zubia – 111
Jeffrey A. Roberts – 54
|The adoption of proposed Home Rule Charter
|Against – 84
For – 82
Reeves County
County-wide
|Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District No.
1 to provide fire services to
Reeves County, except that
area within the municipal
boundaries of the City of
Balmorhea, and authorizing
Reeves County to levy a tax
on the ad valorem property
situated in said district not to
exceed ten cents per one
hundred dollars valuation for
the support thereof.
|In Favor / Against
|Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District
No. 2 to provide ambulance
services to Reeves County,
except that area within the
municipal boundaries of the
City of Balmorhea, and
authorizing Reeves County
to levy a tax on the ad
valorem property situated
in said district not to exceed
ten cents per one hundred
dollars valuation for the
support thereof.
|In Favor / Against
|Reeves County Hospital District General
Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors
|Won J. Bang Hugh Box
Balmorhea Independent School District
|Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seats
|Sandra Navarrete – 50
Danny Vasquez – 60
James Ward – 49
City of Pecos
|Mayor
|David Flores Jesus Orosco Venetta Seals
|City Council Seat 1
|Wally Moon Conrado Saldana Jr. Joe Tollett
|City Council Seat 4
|Jarrett Conger Arthur “Art” Orona
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats
|Gail Box
Becky Gonzales
Robin Land
Crissy Meza
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Special School Trustee: 1 seat
|Jack L. Canon
Criselda Lujan
Carrasco Sam Lujan
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election
| The issuance of $400,000,000 of bonds by the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment
thereof.
Ward County
City of Monahans:
|Monahans City Council District 3
|Calvin Cartell – 142
Naomi L. De Anda – 43
Raul “Rudy” Sustaita – 36
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District
|Proposition A: The issuance of $140,000 by the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, levying the tax payment thereof.
|PASSED
In Favor – 822
Against – 510
|Board of Trustee, District 1
| Steve Fine – 64
Sam Houston Graves – 56
Carla Jean Davis – 44
|Board of Trustee, District 4
| Joel Griner – 155
Justin Hardy – 77
Tyrel Dutcher – 114
Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District
|Board of Trustee Place 1
|Michael Butler – 46
Dondi Graham – 18
|Board of Trustee Place 2
|Roger Mullins – 37
Trisha Copeland – 27
|Board of Trustee Place 5
|Christina Hoover – 40
Andrea Porras – 20
Winkler County
Wink
|Mayor
|Eric Hawkins (unopposed) – 74
|City Council Place 2
|Lane Wolf – 76
Linda Plunket (i) – 16
|City Council Place 4
|John Wingrove (write in) – 24
|Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired
|Michael Dodd (unopposed) – 67
Kermit
|City Council District 1
|Rodney Hayes
|City Council District 2
|David Hernandez Jerod A. Jewell
|City Council District 3
|Julio Pena Corina Chavez Veronica Towns