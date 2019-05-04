Find Your May West Texas Election Results Here.

Posted on May 4, 2019

Outside a polling place in Alpine, TX on Election Day, 2016. (Travis Lux/KRTS)

Today’s Election Day throughout West Texas and voters in counties, cities and school districts in the region are having their say on a number of ballot items.

From bond issues to city council seats and mayoral races, we’ll have all the results here as the become available. Unofficial results from areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.

Editors Note: We’re still receiving results from different elections and will be updating this page as more information is available.

Brewster County

Alpine

City Council Ward 1Maria Curry – 88
Angie Bermudez – 38
City Council Ward 3Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed) –
City Council Ward 5Rick Stephens (unopposed) –

Culberson County

Van Horn

Aldermen: 3 seats Sam Bhakta
Karolyne Carolss
Joseph Corrales
Marcial Gonzalez
Ryan Martinez
Lyndon McDonald
Nuny Morris
Jesus Ramirez

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD

Culberson County Allamoore Board of Trustees: 3 seatsMichael Baeza  
Cody Davis
Angie Gonzalez
Romelia Ramirez
Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition AThe issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district
Culberson County Allamoore ISD Proposition BThe issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014

Ector County

County-wide

NOTES: Register by mail or in person at 1010 E. 8th St., Odessa at the Ector County Elections office. Early voting will be held at the Ector County Court House, 1010 E. 8th St, Odessa. Your Election Day Polling Places can be found here.

Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9Tommy J. Clark – 273
Robert Brescia – 106
Laci Harris – 128

Ector County Hospital District, Board Member District 6
Wallace Dunn – 113
Mary Thompson – 48

Hudspeth County

County-wide

Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 1James C. Hill  
Ben Snow
Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 3Enrique Fuentes Jr.  
Phyllis Gentry
rHudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District No. 1: Precinct 5Quentin Dean  
Lindsay Snodgrass
Jack B. Zumwalt

Pecos County

Fort Stockton

MayorChris Alexander (i) – 458
Mary Ann Terrazas White – 338
City Council: 2 at-large seatsPaul Casias – 312
Ruben Falcon – 334
Ross Harper – 246
Oscar Hernàndez – 125
Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr. – 199
Mike Stallard – 117

Fort Stockton Independent School District

Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2Jillian “Jill” Foster  
Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez

Presidio County

Marfa

MayorManny Baeza – 363
Ann Marie Nafziger (i) – 289
City CouncilLissa Castro – 45
Raul Lara – 326
Irma Salgado(i) – 347
Yosef Ben-Yehuda – 258
Britt Webb (i) –

Marfa Independent School District

Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5Mark Cash – 324
Sammy Jimenez Jr. – 229
Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6Shawn Brugette (unopposed) – 410
Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez – 328
Jessie D. Pena – 222

Presidio

MayorJohn Ferguson (unopposed) – 119
City CouncilIrvin Olivas – 118
Rogelio Zubia – 111
Jeffrey A. Roberts – 54
The adoption of proposed Home Rule CharterAgainst – 84
For – 82

Reeves County

County-wide

Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District No.
1 to provide fire services to
Reeves County, except that
area within the municipal
boundaries of the City of
Balmorhea, and authorizing
Reeves County to levy a tax
on the ad valorem property
situated in said district not to
exceed ten cents per one
hundred dollars valuation for
the support thereof.		In Favor /   Against
Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District
No. 2 to provide ambulance
services to Reeves County,
except that area within the
municipal boundaries of the
City of Balmorhea, and
authorizing Reeves County
to levy a tax on the ad
valorem property situated
in said district not to exceed
ten cents per one hundred
dollars valuation for the
support thereof.		 In Favor /   Against
Reeves County Hospital District General
Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors		Won J. Bang   Hugh Box

Balmorhea Independent School District

Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seatsSandra Navarrete – 50
Danny Vasquez – 60
James Ward – 49

City of Pecos

MayorDavid Flores   Jesus Orosco Venetta Seals
City Council Seat 1Wally Moon   Conrado Saldana Jr. Joe Tollett
City Council Seat 4Jarrett Conger   Arthur “Art” Orona

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats Gail Box
Becky Gonzales
Robin Land
Crissy Meza
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Special School Trustee: 1 seat Jack L. Canon  
Criselda Lujan
Carrasco Sam Lujan
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election The issuance of $400,000,000 of bonds by the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment
thereof.

Ward County

City of Monahans:

Monahans City Council District 3Calvin Cartell  – 142
Naomi L. De Anda – 43
Raul “Rudy” Sustaita – 36

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District

Proposition A: The issuance of $140,000 by the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, levying the tax payment thereof.PASSED
In Favor – 822
Against – 510
Board of Trustee, District 1 Steve Fine – 64
Sam Houston Graves – 56  
Carla Jean Davis – 44
Board of Trustee, District 4 Joel Griner – 155
Justin Hardy – 77  
Tyrel Dutcher – 114

Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District

Board of Trustee Place 1Michael Butler – 46
Dondi Graham – 18
Board of Trustee Place 2Roger Mullins – 37
Trisha Copeland – 27
Board of Trustee Place 5Christina Hoover – 40
Andrea Porras – 20  

Winkler County

Wink

Mayor Eric Hawkins (unopposed) – 74
City Council Place 2Lane Wolf – 76
Linda Plunket (i) – 16
City Council Place 4John Wingrove (write in) – 24
Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired Michael Dodd (unopposed) – 67

Kermit

City Council District 1 Rodney Hayes
City Council District 2 David Hernandez   Jerod A. Jewell
City Council District 3Julio Pena   Corina Chavez Veronica Towns
