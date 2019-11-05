Find Your November Election Results Here.

By Marfa Public Radio

Voters in Texas are deciding on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Others in West Texas are also weighing in on a handful of elections, including a few bond elections in several districts.

From bond issues to city council seats and mayoral races, we’ll have all the results here as they become available. The results for the constitutional amendments are with 98% of Texas counties reporting.

State Constitutional Amendments



Proposition 1 “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”



YES – 34.44%

NO – 65.56% Proposition 2 “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”



YES – 64.35%

NO – 35.65%

Proposition 3 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to Provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

YES – 85.36%

NO – 14.64%

Proposition 4 “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”



YES – 76.17%

NO – 23.83%

Proposition 5 “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks And Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”



YES – 87.95%

NO – 12.05%

Proposition 6 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention And Research Institute of Texas.”



YES – 63.23%

NO – 36.77%

Proposition 7 “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions of the available school fund.”



YES – 73.12%

NO – 26.88%

Proposition 8 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Flood Insurance Fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”



YES – 76.49%

NO – 23.51%

Proposition 9 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository location in this state.”



YES – 52.69%

NO – 47.31%

Proposition 10 “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”



YES – 93.95%

NO – 6.05%



Crane County

Local Option Liquor Election The legal sale of mixed beverages.

To legalize the sale of mixed beverages.



FOR – 62%

AGAINST – 38%

Midland County



City of Midland Mayor Jenny Cudd – 16%

Jerry F. Morales – 32%

Patrick Payton – 52%

Midland City Council, District 3 EJ Baldridge – 17%

Kathryn Chandler – 10%

Jack Ladd – 35%

Bradley James – 3%

Robin Poole – 34%



Midland City Council, District 4 Kimberly Crisp – 28%

Lori Blong – 56%

J. Danie Corrales – 16%



Midland ISD — Proposition A The issuance of $569,00,000

school building bonds for the

construction, acquisition and

equipment of school buildings

in the District (including the

rehabilitation, renovation,

expansion and improvement

thereof) and levying of tax in

payment thereof.



FOR – 11,560 (50%)

AGAINST – 11,548 (50%)

Pecos County

Iraan-Sheffield ISD

— Proposition A The issuance of $1,900,000

of bonds by Iraan-Sheffield

Independent School District for

the purpose of refunding the

Iraan-Sheffield Independent School

District maintenance tax notes,

series 2009 (qualified school

construction bond) and the

levying of tax in payment thereof.



FOR – 59%

AGAINST – 41% Fort Stockton ISD

— Proposition A The issuance of $85,000,000 of bonds

to finance the construction, acquisition,

and equipment of school buildings in the

district, the purchase of necessary sites

for school buildings and the purchase of

new school buses, and levying of a tax

sufficient to pay the principal and

interest thereof.



FOR – 49%

AGAINST – 51%



