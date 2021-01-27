First Week Of February Brings New COVID-19 Testing To Big Bend Region

Posted on January 27, 2021

By Public Radio Staff

Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will take place in Alpine, Marfa, and Fort Davis.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — last time around, testing workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Alpine: Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Alpine Fire Station, 102 S. Second Street, 79843.

Marfa: Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Marfa Visitors Center, 300 Highland Ave. Note different location from last round of testing.

Fort Davis: Friday, Feb. 5

  • Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave.,  79734.
