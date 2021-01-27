First Week Of February Brings New COVID-19 Testing To Big Bend Region

By Public Radio Staff
Upcoming public testing for the coronavirus will take place in Alpine, Marfa, and Fort Davis.
Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged — last time around, testing workers were turning away people at 4 p.m. if they weren’t registered, but allowing those who had registered ahead of time to stay in line.
You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list once it becomes available. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.
Testing locations:
Alpine: Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Alpine Fire Station, 102 S. Second Street, 79843.
Marfa: Thursday, Feb. 4
- Marfa Visitors Center, 300 Highland Ave. Note different location from last round of testing.
Fort Davis: Friday, Feb. 5
- Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave., 79734.