From Lockdown to Vaccine: The Pandemic In Photos

In the last year, Marfa Public Radio reporters and photographers have captured the unforgettable moments of the pandemic, taking snapshots of daily life throughout the Permian Basin and the Big Bend region.
West texas Talk
West Texas Talk airs Thursdays at 6 PM, re-broadcast Fridays at 9 AM
- Oct 02, 2020: Artists and Politics: A Conversation
- May 15, 2020: State of the Station: Pandemic Style
- May 01, 2020: A National Poetry Month Quarantine Check-in
- Apr 23, 2020: Lou Reed, Boquillas, and Pandemic Pantry
- Apr 16, 2020: Pandemic Responses in the Permian Basin
- Apr 09, 2020: Small Towns & Essential Businesses
- Apr 02, 2020: Living with Quarantine, At Home and Abroad
Listen Near You
- Marfa & Fort Davis: 93.5 FM (KRTS)
- Alpine: 91.7 FM (KRTP)
- Marathon: 91.5 FM (KDKY)
- Midland & Odessa: 91.3 FM (KXWT)
- Presidio: 95.3 FM (KOJP)

