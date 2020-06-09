George Floyd To Be Laid To Rest In Houston

By NPR

After a public viewing on Monday, which saw thousands of Texans pay their respects, George Floyd will be laid to rest today in Houston where he grew up.

Floyd, 46, was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. His death has ignited outrage and protests against systemic racism and the police killings of black people. Services for Floyd have also been held in North Carolina, where he was born and in Minneapolis.

You can watch a live stream of the service in Houston here:



Marfa Public Radio will also broadcast the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.