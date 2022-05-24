Governor’s office confirms 14 students, 1 teacher dead in Uvalde school shooting

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. (REUTERS / Marco Bello)

By Texas Public Radio

A spokesperson from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said 14 students and one teacher died in a Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday. Several more were injured, according to a statement from the Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School, which is part of the Uvalde Consolidated School District.

Gov. Greg Abbott named the shooter as an 18-year-old, who is now dead. He lived in Uvalde, and it is not immediately clear how he died. Abbott said the shooter entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“When parents drop their kids off at school they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends,” Abbott said. “There are families who are in mourning right now, and the state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children”

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it treated several students in its ER. University Health in San Antonio said it treated at least two patients, one child and one adult. University Hospital reported that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, was in critical condition.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center.

Students have been brought to the civic center, and parents “are encouraged to pick up their children at this time.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

TPR’s Dan Katz, Steve Short and Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.