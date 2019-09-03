Here’s How You Can Help Victims Of The Odessa And Midland Shootings

By Marfa Public Radio

The communities of Odessa and Midland are taking their first steps toward healing, after a mass shooting over Labor Day weekend left seven people dead and more than 20 others injured.



Donations have been coming in from across the state and nation to help victims and families affected by the shooting.

Here are some of the ways you can help or receive help.





Community members place flowers on a memorial for the Leilah Hernandez, one of the victims of Saturday’s shooting. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

The Odessa Chamber Of Commerce has set up a fund for victims and their families. You can make a donation online, or send a check in the mail.



Checks should be made out to Odessa Community Foundation Inc. and addressed to the chamber of commerce at P.O. Box 3626 Odessa, Texas 79760.

Several verified GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for people injured in the shooting and for those families who lost loved ones. The fundraising platform guarantees the funds raised “will reach the victims and their families.”



Right now, there are 12 active GoFundMe campaigns. In the days since the shooting, more than $500,000 has been raised.

RESOURCES

Over the next several days, the Family Assistance Center will provide grief counseling and other services for those affected by the shooting. They’ll be set up daily, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ector County Annex, located at 910-B S Grant Ave.







If you were injured in the shooting, lost a loved one, provided emergency services or witnessed the shooting, on-site staff will help you find financial, mental health, or other services.

The UTPB Counseling Clinic is also offering free services to members of public. They are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Their phone number is (432) 552-2150.