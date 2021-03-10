Here’s What To Know About Upcoming Vaccinations In The Big Bend Region

A growing number of residents most at risk for COVID-19 in the Big Bend area are being vaccinated, and local officials say they’re now ready to expand vaccine eligibility to include a wider swath of the population.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, along with a handful of the region’s clinics are hosting vaccination events this week.

Here’s what you need to know.



Big Bend Regional Medical Center

In Alpine, Big Bend Regional Medical Center this week is administering a few hundred first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Hospital officials have put out a call for residents in the tri-county area who have yet to be vaccinated.

“BBRMC are now looking for anyone over 16 who is interested in receiving the COVID vaccine,” the hospital’s spokesperson Ruth Hucke wrote on Facebook.

To receive a vaccine through the hospital, call (432) 837-0254.

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, Hucke wrote on Facebook that the hospital is offering the Pfizer vaccine and no appointment is necessary.

The City of Fort Davis

The emergency services team in Fort Davis have a scheduled vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20 at the Fort Davis Fire Station. If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can be placed on a waiting list for the vaccination event.

To receive a vaccine in Fort Davis, call (432) 300-0311

On Facebook, EMS director Vickie Fowler said names will be taken between 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11 until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 15. Your appointment will be scheduled in the order received.



The City of Marfa

On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide first doses of the coronavirus vaccine at the Marfa visitor center.

There will be 200 doses on hand, according to Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara. She estimates about half that amount is being reserved for “critical infrastructure” staff, like those with the school district and employees in the hospitality industry.

All other doses, which total about 117, Guevara says are available Friday for any residents wanting one. The vaccine clinic is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the visitor center. Residents not considered “critical infrastructure” but who would like a vaccine should arrive at 11 a.m. Guevara says registration will be done on-site.

Presidio County officials are looking for volunteers for the event. To help with the vaccine event, call 432-729-4452 and ask for Pam.



Marfa Country Clinic

Meanwhile, the Marfa Country Clinic is offering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The clinic will be administering the doses on Wednesday and again on Friday. The clinic’s Doc. John Paul Schwartz

Call the clinic’s offices for more information at (432) 729-3000.