In Landslide, Republican August Pfluger Wins Bid To Represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District

By Mitch Borden



San Angelo’s August Pfluger handily won the 11th Congressional District in the House of Representatives for the GOP on Tuesday.

Preliminary results show he took 80% of the votes cast in the race to represent the vast district, which stretches from the Permian Basin past San Angelo to almost the edge of North Texas.



(Photo source: Facebook)

The Airforce veteran ran on a platform focused on the oil and gas sector, agriculture as well as national defense. Pfluger was among a large contingent of hopeful republicans who threw their hats in the ring to run for the congressional seat last year when longtime Republican representative Mike Conaway announced he was retiring from the post.



Pfluger quickly emerged as the front runner in the crowded primary —clinching the endorsement of President Trump, which helped him win the nomination and avoid a runoff.



Congressional District 11 is a reliable conservative stronghold in Texas, and it was widely expected that whoever won the Republican primary would be the next representative for the West Texas District in Washington. But that didn’t stop moderate Democrat Jon Mark Hogg, an attorney from San Angelo, from challenging Pfluger in the general election. Hogg wasn’t able to persuade voters to flip the ticket though and was only able to get near 18% of the vote.



Thank you, TX-11! I’m honored to have earned your support! Today, thanks to your prayers and support for our campaign, we can begin preparing for the next phase of this journey. Camille & our entire family are completely humbled and in awe to have the incredible people of our… pic.twitter.com/laTYTFe4W6 — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) November 4, 2020

In a tweet thanking his supporters early Wednesday morning, Pfluger wrote, “I’m ready to fight for the people and industries of TX-11 and take our conservative Texas values and West Texas work ethic to Washington!”

