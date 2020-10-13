In Race For Brewster County Sheriff, Longtime Incumbent Faces Write-In Candidate

By Carlos Morales



As early voting for the Nov. 3 elections begin, voters in Brewster County will weigh in on who they believe should be the next sheriff.



Since the summer, the race for the county’s top cop has turned contentious. One candidate dropped out of the election after racist tweets he wrote years ago resurfaced. The current, longtime Sheriff had his cellphone hacked, which the FBI is investigating. And a write-in candidate, and current Alpine police officer, found himself in hot water after allegations of a wrongful arrest appeared on social media.

Marfa Public Radio’s Carlos Morales spoke withthe Big Bend Sentinel’s Stephen Paulsen, who’s been following this race closely, to give voters a rundown on the muddy situation before they hit the polls.



In this interview, you’ll hear about:

Former Republican candidate Devon Portillo and why he dropped from the race.

The cell phone hacking of incumbent Sheriff Ronny Dodson



Will Drawe, a write-in candidate, and the controversy over bodycam footage of an arrest he made.



You can find Stephen Paulsen’s work, including his latest article on the Brewster County Sheriff race, at Big Bend Sentinel’s website.