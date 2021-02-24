In Surprise Move, Sul Ross State University Provost Steps Down

The university’s provost Dr. Robert Kinuncan is stepping down from the role he’s held nearly two years and is returning to the classroom, he told faculty and staff in an email this week.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)



By Carlos Morales

In a surprise move, Sul Ross State University provost Robert Kinuncan said he is resigning from his role beginning next month and returning to his teaching position at the Alpine university.

The announcement comes after just a year and eight months into the role.

“It has been an honor serving as Provost at Sul Ross for the past year and a half,” Kinucan wrote to faculty and staff on Tuesday.

Kinucan took on the provost position after nearly three decades of teaching and research in Alpine. Over the years, he also took on administrative roles, and rose through manegerial ranks as a division director, a dean, and an associate provost.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to work with many of you over the years and look forward to continuing to do so as I return full-time to my faculty position in the Department of Natural Resource Management.”

The news of Kinucan’s resignation was first reported by the university’s student newspaper, the Skyline.

The university has yet to formally announce Kinucan’s resignation.

Kinucan took on the provost role during a difficult time for the university, which has three satellite campuses in Del Rio, Uvalde and Eagle Pass. Months after Kinucan took the position in 2019, university president Bill Kibler retired after protests over the conditions at the school’s multiple campuses and shortly after the university’s faculty senate issued a vote of no confidence in him.

At the time Kinucan took the provost role, he said he was looking forward to ushering Sul Ross into a new era.

“I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can to meet the challenges which will carry us forward as an institution,” Kinucan said in a press release announcing his new role. “And having spent most of my professional career at Sul Ross, I know we have the talent and drive for great accomplishments.”

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.