In Tune Interview: Dr. Sarah Pizzichemi

In Tune Interview is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune — in which host Nick Hurt interviews and records live performances by classical musicians and educators.

In this Zoom-interview, Nick speaks with the violinist Dr. Sarah Pizzichemi.

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Sarah Pizzichemi)

Pizzichemi and Hurt talk about the history of the string quartet, uplifting the music of composers from marginalized communities, and how Pizzichemi engages with audiences using Star Wars themes.



Over the course of the interview, Pizzichemi and her quartet, the Skyros Quartet, play works by Grazyna Bacewicz, Jean Sibelius and Joaquín Turina.

This segment, featuring violinist Sarah Pizzichemi, originally aired Monday March 22 2021.