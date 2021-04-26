In Tune Interview: Emma Rush

On Marfa Public Radio’s “In Tune,” host Nick Hurt interviews classical musicians and speaks with them about their recordings and projects. On this episode, a conversation with guitarist Emma Rush.

(Photo Courtesy of Emma Rush)

In this Zoom-interview, Nick Hurt speaks with the guitarist Emma Rush about her new album, “Wake the Sigh.”



Throughout the interview, Rush talks about women playing and composing for the classical guitar in the 19th century, whose music has rarely been heard.



This interview features the music of Emilia Giuliani-Guglielmi, Catharina Pratten, Julia Piston, and Delores de Goñi.



This segment originally aired on Monday April 26, 2021.