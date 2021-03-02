In Tune Interview: Joshua Romatowski

In Tune Interview is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune — in which host Nick Hurt interviews and records live performances by classical musicians and educators.

(Photo courtesy of Joshua Romatowski)

This interview, recorded in early February, was held over Zoom and features recordings of the Baroque Flute and other period instruments.

Joshua Romatowski and Hurt talk about historically informed performance practice, period instruments, and how Romatowski drew inspiration from hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar to program his solo recording of Baroque Flute.



In this interview, Romatowski plays works by Johann Joachim Quantz, Franz Danzi, and Georg Philipp Telemann.

This segment, featuring flautist Joshua Romatowski, Originally aired Monday March 1, 2021.

Music you’ll hear in interview:

Johann Joachim Quantz8 Capriccios Joshua Romatowski

Franz DanziWoodwind Quintet in A major, Op. 68, no. 1Canova Winds

Georg Philipp Telemann

Sonata No. 7 in H-Moll TWV 40:147

Sonata No. 9 in D-Dur TWV 40:149

Leighann Daihl Ragusa & Joshua Romatowski