‘In Tune’ interview with Monica Pearce

In this special music show, former Marfa Public Radio DJ Nick Hurt — host of the show ‘In Tune’ — speaks with the Brownsville, Texas-based composer Monica Pearce about her new album titled ‘Textile Fantasies.’ The album is inspired by the particular texture of a specific fabric or pattern.

Brownsville-based composer Monica Pearce’s new album is a cycle of chamber works. (Sean Gasser)

By Nick Hurt

In this interview, composer Monica Pearce speaks about several pieces from her new album and the textile inspirations she drew from.

Denim, for instance, is scored using percussion instruments and a toy piano — capturing the dexterous, hardworking quality of the fabric along with the various metallic pieces that are integral in the construction of a classic pair of blue jeans.