Introducing Marfa Public Radio’s weekly Spanish newscast: un noticiero semanal en español

Uno de los objetivos de Marfa Public Radio este año es servir mejor a nuestra audiencia hispanohablante. A partir de esta semana, transmitiremos un noticiero con las historias más importantes de la semana en español todos los viernes.

One of Marfa Public Radio’s goals this year is to better serve our Spanish speaking audience. Starting this week, we’ll air a round-up of the week’s biggest stories in Spanish every Friday.

Locutora Bárbara Anguiano y reportera Annie Rosenthal en el estudio, discutiendo el nuevo noticiero semanal de Marfa Public Radio en español. / Morning Edition host Bárbara Anguiano and border reporter Annie Rosenthal in the studio, discussing Marfa Public Radio’s new weekly Spanish newscast. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Annie Rosenthal

Si ha estado escuchando regularmente a Marfa Public Radio durante los últimos meses, tal vez ha notado más contenido en español. Uno de los objetivos de la estación este año es servir mejor a nuestra audiencia hispanohablante, y lo hemos estado haciendo poco a poco, empezando por grabar más anuncios de servicio público y promociones en español. También nos hemos comprometido a traducir todas nuestras historias web sobre Presidio y la frontera, para que siempre pueda leerlas en español aquí.

Pero también queremos asegurarnos de que nuestra audiencia hispanohablante pueda escuchar las noticias en la radio. Entonces, a partir de este mes, como parte de mi rol como reportera de la frontera de Marfa Public Radio, yo produciré un noticiero semanal en español. Arriba se puede escuchar mi conversación con la locutora de Morning Edition, Bárbara Anguiano, al respecto, en inglés y español.

If you’ve been listening to Marfa Public Radio regularly over the past few months, you may have noticed an increase in Spanish-language content. One of the station’s goals this year is to better serve our Spanish-speaking audience, and we’ve been doing that in small ways, like recording more public service announcements and promos in Spanish. And we’ve committed to translating all our web stories about Presidio and the border, so you can always read them in Spanish.

But we also want to ensure that our Spanish-speaking audience can hear the news on the radio. So, starting this month, as part of my work as Marfa Public Radio’s border reporter, I’ll be producing a weekly round-up of the week’s biggest stories in Spanish. You can listen to my conversation with Morning Edition host Bárbara Anguiano about it –– in English and Spanish –– above.

¿Qué incluirá el noticiero? / What will the newscast include?

Serán entre 4 y 5 minutos de las noticias principales de la semana: cualquier historia local importante que cubrieron nuestros reporteros, además de una o dos de las cosas notables que suceden a nivel estatal.

To start, the newscast will be between 4 and 5 minutes of the top stories of the week: any big local news our reporters covered, plus one or two of the most noteworthy things going on at the statewide level.

¿Cuando transmitirá? / When will it air?

El noticiero se transmitirá durante ambos programas de noticias locales los viernes: a las 6:29 am y a las 8:29 am durante Morning Edition y a las 3:30 pm durante All Things Considered.

The newscast will air during both local news shows on Fridays: at 6:29 am and 8:29 am during Morning Edition, and at 3:30 pm during All Things Considered.

¿Qué pasa si me pierdo el noticiero en la radio? ¿Todavía puedo escucharlo más tarde? / What if I miss the newscast on the radio? Can I still hear it?

¡Sí! El audio del noticiero se publicará en el sitio web cada semana. También incluiremos una transcripción para que tenga la opción de leer o escuchar.

Yes! The audio from the newscast will be posted on the website every week. We’ll also include a transcript so you have the option to read or listen.

¿Cómo puedo ponerme en contacto para compartir comentarios? / How can I get in touch to share feedback?

¡Nos encantaría recibir sus comentarios e ideas sobre cómo podemos servirle mejor con contenido en español! Puede comunicarse conmigo a annie@marfapublicradio.org o llamar a la estación al 432-729-4578.

We’d love to get your feedback and ideas on how we can best serve you with Spanish-language content! You can reach me at annie@marfapublicradio.org, or call the station at 432-729-4578.