Job Posting: Administrative Assistant

Front Desk Administrative Assistant

Marfa Public Radio is seeking a full time front desk staff person.



Marfa Public Radio is an award-winning, non-profit, listener-supported radio station serving far West Texas. Our mission is to be a public service and a lifeline to the communities we serve. The front desk staff member is the first point of contact for visitors to the station. They perform the essential roles of welcoming guests and supporting the administrative operations of the station.



Duties:



Answer incoming calls

Greet visitors, provide tours of the station, and provide information about the station

Sell and maintain merchandise in lobby

Cash handling and maintain point-of-sale system

Fulfill online store orders

Check mail daily

Update and maintain email list

Data entry

Maintain lobby cleanliness

Record testimonials and digital postcards with visitors

When staff is in-studio B recording, help remind visitors and staff near the lobby to keep quiet so that recording is not disrupted

Manage PSA’s – printed and recorded

Prepare underwriting documents with Office Manager as needed

Assist with special events and membership drives

Other tasks as needed

This is a full-time position. Hourly rate is $15/hr.



Qualifications:

Office, secretary, or administrative experience with small businesses or nonprofits

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel, Google Drive and Gmail

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Attention to detail and deadlines

Effective time management

Consistent and reliable attendance

Bi-lingual candidates encouraged to apply

Marfa Public Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Code of Ethics

Marfa Public Radio supports the values represented by the Public Media Code of Integrity. It is a family-friendly organization that offers healthcare benefits to its employees and an environmentally-conscious workspace that encourages recycling.

Code of Diversity

Marfa Public Radio knows that a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of the diverse communities in West Texas, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by KRTS, KXWT, and its repeaters.

