KRTS Broadcast Temporarily Disrupted Due to Heavy Storms

Marfa Public Radio’s KRTS broadcast in Fort Davis and Marfa has been temporarily disrupted due to heavy storms in the Fort Davis area Thursday evening, beginning at 9:00 p.m.

AEP outage map at approximately 11:00 p.m. July 1, 2021



Friday, 4:45 p.m. update — KRTS service disruptions continue

Power has been restored to the tower, however KRTS is still experiencing technical issues. Due to a combination of weather and road conditions, at this time we cannot estimate when the broadcast will be restored.

We will continue to update listeners on social media and the website. KRTS listeners can still tune in to Marfa Public Radio online here.

Friday, 9:00 a.m. update — KRTS service disruptions continue

AEP estimates power may be restored by 11:00 a.m. this morning. Marfa Public Radio will continue to share updates online and on social media as AEP provides them.



