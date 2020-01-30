KRTS Generator Installation Scheduled For Sunday, February 2, 2020

Marfa Public Radio is excited to announce that a generator will be installed at the KRTS tower site this Sunday. The generator will help to keep the station on the air in Marfa and Fort Davis in the event of power outages in the area so that we can continue to provide the news and programming you rely on every day.

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, KRTS will be off-air from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the generator is installed.

This generator was made possible by listener support. Thank you for supporting Marfa Public Radio.