KXWT Signal Interruptions

The KXWT radio tower in Gardendale, Texas

The Omnia audio processor from the KXWT transmitter. Photo: Ian Lewis



We are experiencing three problems with our KXWT broadcast.



First, during severe storms in Midland and Odessa, the KXWT transmitter’s audio processor was struck by lightning. As a result, the broadcast was down for several days in the Permian Basin. Our engineer has brought the broadcast back on air this afternoon. KXWT will operate on a lower volume power until the processor is replaced.

Second, we relocated the KXWT tower due to demolition of our old tower. This process took over a month to complete.

Third, the path that our signal travels from Marfa to Midland has 20 nodes. At the 16th node before reaching our transmitter, the internet service is experiencing network disruptions. Our station is applying for a licensed wireless frequency with the FCC so that no internet interference can occur to keep this public service available in the Permian Basin.

Thank you for your patience as we correct each of these issues. We will post updates as they become available on our website and on social media.