KXWT Signal Is Temporarily Down Due To A Summer Storm

Earlier this evening, a thunderstorm passed over Marfa Public Radio’s Gardendale transmitter site and knocked out our Permian Basin radio signal. We are currently working on restoring full radio service to the region.

The Odessa-Midland area is currently experiencing strong thunderstorms. According to Oncor, the area has several reported power outages. This includes Gardendale, where KXWT’s transmitter is located.

Oncor has not yet issued an estimate of how long until the power will be restored. We will update this post as we learn more.

Thank you for your patience as Marfa Public radio experiences technical difficulties. We are working as fast as we can to bring you back the programming we know you love to listen to.