Local Political Action Committee Calls For A Recount In The Midland ISD Bond Election

By Mitch Borden

It’s now three weeks since election day, but it seems there’s one race still going strong — Midland ISD’s $569 million dollar bond election.

In the end, 25 votes separated the bond from passing, but now pro-bond advocates are pushing for a recount, which comes on the heels of an election marred by incorrect results and glitches with new voting machines.



(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

The local political action committee “We Choose Our Future” — which was formed to campaign for Midland ISD’s bond — says they’ve filed for the recount because the vote is too close.



In a statement to Marfa Public Radio, members of the pro-bond PAC wrote“ We owe it to the voters, and our supporters, to ensure an accurate vote count.



We Choose Our Future will need to foot the bill for the recount, which could cost thousands of dollars. In the end, the bond proposal failed by 25 votes — or about .1% of the 23,631 votes cast.



Midland County’s top election official Deborah Land confirmed they have received the request for the recount. But, her office is waiting for clarification from the Texas Secretary of State before announcing if, or when, the recount will take place.

