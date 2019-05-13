Marfa City Manager Terry Brechtel Resigns

Terry Brechtel’s last day as city manager is June 10, 2019. (Sally Beauvais / Marfa Public Radio)

By Diana Nguyen

Late last week, Marfa city manager Terry Brechtel submitted a letter of resignation to outgoing Mayor Ann Marie Nafziger and to the city council. Brechtel started the job under Ann Marie Nafziger, and her announcement comes at a time of transition in city government, with newly elected Manny Baeza’s mayoral term beginning in the coming weeks.



In Brechtel’s letter, she reflected on her efforts over the last twenty months in beginning the foundation for the city’s strategic plan and in helping improve city organization, code enforcement, infrastructure, and recycling initiatives.

She stated that she plans to return to San Antonio, and her final day will be Monday, June 10.