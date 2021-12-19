Marfa High journalism students drop by the station to show off their audio work

Students in Ms. Powers’ journalism class at Marfa High School recently joined Marfa Public Radio’s Annie Rosenthal and Carlos Morales in the studio to host an hour-long radio special. The show is a celebration of a semester of audio work, featuring short reported pieces by the students and music picked by our guest DJs.
This semester, besides producing a newsletter, students worked with Marfa Public Radio reporters to learn the secrets of radio journalism: how to ask open-ended questions, do field recording, edit tape, and track their narration. (They also taught the MPR reporters some very important lessons –– including that Crocs are now actually cool.)
Over the course of the semester, each student produced a 30-sonic audio piece featuring an interview with someone else at Marfa High.
Tune in to the audio at the top of this page to hear the whole collection of audio pieces, featuring a full cast of characters at Marfa ISD –– plus a peak at what the youth are listening to these days…
The full set list is below. Thanks to Ms. Powers and Marfa High School, and congrats to Chris, Tori, Aubrie, Amber, Kassandra, Carmen, and Memo on an amazing semester!
Marfa ISD at Marfa Public Radio
Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers) –– Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers
Sure Thing –– Miguel
12:09: Amber’s interview with Mrs. Enriquez, on teaching at Marfa ISD
My Universe –– Coldplay, BTS
Love Song –– 311
20:15: Aubrie’s interview with Coach Alferez, on how he motivates his players
V. 3005 –– Childish Gambino
4 Morant (Better Luck Next Time) –– Doja Cat
27:55: Memo’s interview with Derick, Katana, Janayah, and Kiko, on why Trix are just for kids…
Undercover Martyn –– Two Door Cinema Club
Humility (feat. George Benson) –– Gorillaz, George Benson
34:48: Tori’s interview with Lesly Torres, on being cheer captain
Happier Alone (feat. Koe Wetzel) –– Austin Meade, Koe Wetzel
Next Big Thing –– William Clark Green
43:06: Chris’ interview with Cristian Ontiveros, on senior year
Heat Waves –– Glass Animals
Meet Me At Our Spot –– THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, and Tyler Cole
50:31: Carmen’s interview with Kassandra, on her favorite memory
Cleopatra –– The Lumineers
Go Solo –– Tom Rosenthal