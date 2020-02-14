Marfa Public Radio 2020 Continuing Coverage Murrow Submission

August 2020 was a month unlike any other for West Texas. Two mass shootings—one in the city of El Paso and another in Odessa—left 29 dead and dozens injured.



The first shooting that month saw a white man from North Texas drive hundreds of miles to El Paso to carry out an attack in response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Twenty-eight days later, and hundreds of miles from the Texas border town, another shooting also left a community in pain and searching for answers.

The continuing coverage submission for Marfa Public Radio explores the 2019 mass shootings in West Texas, how they impacted our local communities, and how the two tragedies pushed the Lone Star State into the national conversation on gun violence, once again.









