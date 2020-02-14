Marfa Public Radio 2020 News Documentary Murrow Submission

On West Texas Talk, Marfa Public Radio’s weekly long-form interview show, Diana Nguyen and Carlos Morales unpack the August 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, one of the deadliest in Texas history.





Friends embrace one another during a vigil for Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest victim killed in the El Paso shootings. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Morales and Nguyen were in El Paso covering the tragedy, which left 22 people dead and dozens more injured. The shooting suspect, a 21-year-old white male from North Texas, opened fire at a Walmart on a crowded Saturday morning, reportedly targeting only Hispanics. He’s believed to have written a 2,300-word manifesto filled with racist and white supremacist language.

This deep dive episode of West Texas talk—which includes voices from Morales’ and Nguyen’s reporting —aired as the first segment of the show on August 8, 2019, five days after the shooting.