Marfa Public Radio 2021 Murrow Awards – Digital

Marfa Public Radio’s use of digital media in 2020 complimented our reporting. From photography and use of social media, the station effectively told the stories of West Texas through these tools.

Additionally, the station’s website alone is effective at disseminating the latest information our visitors need to know. You can see this through several pages, including our landing page.

Below are a five active URLs that showcase Marfa Public Radio’s website and use of multimedia.

That thread linked to our website where we had rolling updates for our listeners. We provided the latest information about road closures and weather conditions.

One of our station goals during the pandemic was to provide levity and moments of joy to our listeners, and we provided that with a music series we called “Tiny Porch,” which we shared widely on our social media channels.