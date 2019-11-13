Marfa Public Radio and Big Bend Sentinel Joint Town Hall: Aging And Dying In The Big Bend Region

Seniors living in the Big Bend region struggle to get the care that they need. Many end up having to leave their homes and travel far away at the end of their lives to seek healthcare.

The Big Bend Sentinel and Marfa Public Radio are hosting a joint town hall on aging and dying in the tri-county area on November 21st, featuring a panel of West Texans dedicated to serving the needs of seniors and their families.



Our aim is to include the larger community in this conversation, with a goal of supporting next steps.



Speakers include:

Marvie Burton, former director of Hospice of the Big Bend

Suzanne Dungan, Marfa hospice advocate

Angela Juett and Cynthia Kirkpatrick, Agave Home Health

Yvette Lugo, Rio Grande Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging

Linda Molinar, Preventative Care Health Services

Big Bend Regional Medical Center

What questions would you like addressed at the town hall? Ask here.