Marfa Public Radio Is Hiring. Now Accepting Resumes For The Development Director Position.

Job Description–Development Director, Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio (MPR) is seeking visionary, adventurous candidates for the position of Development Director to join a team of 8 staff and more than 30 volunteers who provide radio for a wide range. The position is based in Marfa, Texas.

MPR serves approximately 30,000 square miles of far west Texas, plus an online streaming audience worldwide. Our broadcast is a lifeline for news, information, education, the arts, and music, for free, 24/7. In 2018 Marfa Public Radio won the most regional Murrow awards of any small station in the country. We believe the stories of Far West Texas are just as essential as stories from other parts of the country. We aim to be a model for rural public radio across the country by providing a service that is loved locally and recognized nationally. We are not your regular radio station.

We have five core functions: being a lifeline, presenting media innovation, being a beacon for local stories, providing the soundtrack of West Texas, and being a place where the wide range can connect. We aim to be a community hub for West Texas.

The Development Director leads the implementation of all fundraising activities to fulfill the mission of Marfa Public Radio. Development areas include: membership contributions, major giving, foundation grants, on-air fundraising, and special events.

The Development Director will work with the General Manager to create and implement a fundraising plan and strategies that will meet our goal of increased revenue from membership, major donors, and foundations. Initial focus may be on increasing revenue through foundation grants and major donors OR increasing membership, dependent on skill set of the right candidate.

The right candidate will have initiative, a strong work ethic, excellent people skills and judgement to coordinate and accomplish multiple detailed projects with competing priorities in a confidential, accurate, efficient, supportive, and professional manner.

Responsibilities:

● Prepare and execute a comprehensive 3-year fundraising plan to reach new and current development goals & objectives

● Coordinate and oversee annual membership activity, including twice annual on-air pledge drives and end-of-year fundraising

● With GM, set fundraising goals and appropriately communicate goals to staff

● Maintain a comprehensive development calendar for fiscal year

● Coordinate regular communication with members and donors via mail campaigns, email, and face-to-face relationships

● Develop and implement major donor and underwriting program

● Establish and maintain ongoing relationships with donors and foundations

● Seek, develop, and submit grant proposals

● Regularly maintain accurate donor database

● With management team, fulfill end-of-year tax requirements to donors

● Regularly report to the staff and board on fundraising activity

● Coordinate special fundraising events

● Publically represent Marfa Public Radio with professionalism, positivity, and genuine interest in the communities we serve

● Innovate and model new approaches to development

● Serve as a member of the Marfa Public Radio management team; participate in the implementation of the strategic plan and vision

● Seek ongoing enrichment of relationships through networking, outreach to business, civic engagement, involvement with the arts and education communities, and through membership organizations

● Expand reach of Marfa Public Radio development efforts in the region, state, and nation

● May supervise some staff

Qualifications:



Our aim is to find the right person and support their ability to succeed. Qualified candidates should be listeners of public radio. Previous work in public radio is not required, but the candidate should be willing to receive training in some radio operations. Previous non-profit or development experience preferred. Though the position will require multiple areas of fundraising competence, candidates with specific background related to at least one of the above Development Goals will be considered.

● Highly organized and self-motivated team player who is professional, creative, and takes ownership of responsibilities

● Education or experience in development, marketing, non-profit management, communications, business, accounting, public relations, event management, small business ownership, or entrepreneurship

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Ability to maintain positive, professional, and friendly relationships with community members and partners

● Strong computer skills with a demonstrated familiarity of computer systems and ability to learn new development and radio specific programs as required

● Proficiency in computer word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations

● Proficiency in online platforms such as email, shared drives, mass communications, and databases; experience with eTapestry or other membership databases preferred

● Ability to prioritize assignments and work independently on complex communication tasks

● Ability to adhere to deadlines

● Meticulous attention to detail

● A high degree of confidentiality

● Grant-writing, grant-management and reporting experience

● Willing to periodically travel throughout west Texas, more broadly throughout the state, and some national travel

● Spanish conversation and writing skills a plus

To apply, email resume and letter of interest to: work@marfapublicradio.org