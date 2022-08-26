Marfa Public Radio Executive Director Elected to NPR Board of Directors

Elise Pepple, the Executive Director of Marfa Public Radio, has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors.

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

The NPR Board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR. There are 12 Directors who are managers of NPR member stations and are elected to the Board by their peers.

Elise shared the following with the NPR Board and member stations:

The collective power of public media shapes people’s lives. Together NPR and member stations help inform how millions of people understand the world. Marfa Public Radio is the daily source of information for many people in our region. I know and believe in how critical this service is.

My first radio job was in my twenties with StoryCorps. What struck me in a remote village in the arctic is the same thing that strikes me in New York City and Midland and Marfa: no matter where you are, people are trying to understand the world we live in.

Marfa Public Radio invests in joy as much as we invest in the facts. We prioritize dance parties as much as we prioritize access to information. The station is dedicated to a future that includes telling stories, training opportunities, and community engagement.