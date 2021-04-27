Marfa Public Radio Hires New Morning Edition Host And New Border Reporter

Join us in giving a warm West Texas welcome to Barb Anguiano and Annie Rosenthal. The two are crucial additions to our newsroom and will help us better serve our listeners and the residents of West Texas.

Barb Anguiano, Morning Edition Host

Barb first met audio storytelling in college; and it was love at first listen. Since graduating from Indiana University’s School of Journalism and the Transom Story Workshop, Barb has been busy reporting on everything from immigration to go-kart races, and interviewing anyone and any dog who will stop for 2 minutes. Before joining Marfa Public Radio, Barb served as Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Health and Science reporter. She’s produced stories for both midwestern airwaves as well as NPR, and is currently in charge of producing 1A’s podcast. Barb is a native Spanish speaker and would love to one day create a masterpiece in her native tongue. After living in Bismarck, North Dakota twice, in 5 years, Barb’s going to try living on the opposite side of the country. She loves dogs, the Rolling Stones, baseball and Dunkin’ Donuts’ coffee. As much as Barb will miss being within a stone’s throw of Chicago, she is beyond excited to become a part of Marfa Public Radio.

Annie Rosenthal, Border Reporter

Annie Rosenthal joins Marfa Public Radio as a border reporter. In 2020, as a Yale Parker Huang Fellow focused on migration and criminal justice and fluent in Spanish, Rosenthal helped to produce a bilingual radio show, tracked COVID deaths in U.S. prisons, and freelanced for publications like Politico Magazine and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She previously covered rural Alaskan life for the Homer News, the local paper in “the halibut fishing capital of the world,” and reported on immigration and the legal system as an intern at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rosenthal received her B.A. from Yale University, where she was editor-in-chief of The New Journal, a long-form magazine about New Haven. Her thesis reporting on the search for missing migrants in Arizona earned her a 2020 Overseas Press Club Scholar Award and Yale’s John Hersey Prize for journalism. Her hometown is Washington, D.C. A meandering hiker, fervent reader, and devoted documentarian, she can’t wait to be back in the desert and getting to know the border communities of Far West Texas.