Marfa Public Radio Hires Two New Staff Members

We are thrilled to welcome two new staff members to the Marfa Public Radio team. Please join us in celebrating them!

Claudia Saenz, Membership Coordinator



Claudia is a first-generation Tejana/Mexican-American, founder, creative, and community builder. Growing up on the South Texas-Mexico border, she learned the importance of uplifting community. Over the past decade, she has had the unique opportunity to build effective relationships and key partnerships in youth program management, cultivating spaces for empowerment.

Before her work managing and developing key youth program partnerships at Girl Scouts of Northern California, she founded Chulita Vinyl Club in 2014, a nationwide organization of DJs that use vinyl records as a means of reclaiming identity and forming community.

Claudia lives in the Rio Grande Valley and enjoys being a devoted sister, daughter, partner, vinyl collector, and music lover.

Elena Morlock, Office Manager



Elena is a West Texas native, born in Alpine and raised mostly in Terlingua and Big Bend National Park. After graduating from Big Bend High School, she moved to the Rio Grande Valley for college. Elena went on to spend a significant amount of time studying; she holds a BBA in Business Management from the University of Texas Pan American, and a BA in English and Modern Language Studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Elena studied abroad in Japan during her time at UTSA and, after finishing her coursework, chose to stay in Japan and teach. Elena currently works as an Office Manager for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and is excited to be joining the team at Marfa Public Radio.

She enjoys yoga, nature, books, music, and hanging with her 13-year-old cat.