Marfa Public Radio is hiring a Morning Edition Host & Digital Journalist.

Marfa Public Radio, an award-winning NPR affiliate station in Marfa, TX, seeks a Morning Edition host to join our team. The Morning Edition host writes and delivers on-air newscasts and other show elements within the body of Morning Edition. The host is also responsible for the delivery of underwrites, weather and other station announcements within scheduled breaks. This position also works closely with the All Things Considered host.



The Morning Edition host must be a responsible, productive, and enterprising individual possessing a passion for how global, national, and regional issues connect to the Marfa Public Radio listening area.



Skills, Knowledge, and Abilities:



2 years experience of on-air hosting experience preferred.

Engaging and professional on-air presence and comfort with hosting a live program.

Demonstrated history of maintaining high journalistic standards of objectivity, balance, and fairness.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proven ability to consistently work well with others.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Efficient at multitasking.

Demonstrated understanding of digital and social media concepts and tools with an ability to think creatively about digital content.

Strong broadcast writing and reporting skills.

NPR quality anchoring and voicing skills

Ability to produce NPR quality features and spot news.

Ability to operate digital audio broadcast equipment, including ENCO and similar systems.

Experience operating a broadcast board.

Web posting experience.

Experience with Adobe Audition or other digital audio editing software preferred.

Bilingual in Spanish is preferred, but not required

This is a full-time position with benefits.

Salary Range $37,000-$42,000

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to work@marfapublicradio.org