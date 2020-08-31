Marfa Public Radio Is Looking For A News Director

Marfa Public Radio is one of the most awarded small-market stations in the nation for excellence in journalism. MPR serves approximately 30,000 square miles of Far West Texas, plus an online streaming audience worldwide.

In 2018, Marfa Public Radio won three National Murrow awards. This year, the station swept every category in the Texas and Oklahoma region. We believe the stories of Far West Texas are just as essential as stories from other parts of the country. We aim to be a model for public radio beyond our listening range. We are not your regular radio station.



Marfa Public Radio has five core functions: serving as a lifeline, innovating in public media, being a beacon for local stories, providing the soundtrack of Far West Texas, and creating a place where the wide

range can connect. The News Director of Marfa Public Radio will provide the vision and guidance for the station’s journalism. Together, with the Executive Director, the News Director will ensure that news coverage and offerings reflect the highest standards of journalistic ethics, audio production, and public service to Far West Texas. Our newsroom prioritizes relevance and engagement.

The News Director will oversee the day-to-day news operation. They are responsible for the efficiency in the workflow and distribution of journalism. The News Director will drive the daily reporting

with a combination of energy and calm, creativity and consistency. A key component of this position is serving as an editor for the reporting team. The ideal candidate for this role has superior organizational skills and high journalistic standards.

Responsibilities



● Assign and edit reporters on a daily basis, overseeing the quality of news content from features and series to spots and breaking news

● Establish and managing deadlines for the reporting team

● Develop local news programming and enterprise stories

● Create, maintain and execute coverage plans for developing and breaking news

● Work with the Executive Director developing and executing regular, meaningful, and engaging news events throughout the listening area including town halls, debates, community forums, listening sessions, etc…

● Represent the news division as required at board meetings and other presentations

● Attend major donor events, public events and regularly participate in on-air fundraising

● Direct development and maintenance of applicable web, and social media-based news content

Qualifications



● Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in broadcast journalism

● Five years’ experience in news or radio production, preferably in a public media environment

● Skills and experience in editing

● Demonstrated skills in interviewing, audio editing software, and writing for broadcast

● Good people skills, with previous supervisory experience desirable

● Strong sense of ethical standards and the value of public service media

● Willingness to work flexible hours as news stories require

● Bilingual preferred

We want our team to reflect the public we serve. We believe this is our job and that it is crucial to the vision of public media. Journalists of color and bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Salary Range: $50,000-$60,000

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to work@marfapublicradio.org.