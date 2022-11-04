Marfa Public Radio welcomes new station manager

Marfa Public Radio is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Pope as the new station manager. Travis will join the team Nov. 14.

By Marfa Public Radio Staff



Travis Pope, who has been serving as the program director at Virginia Public Media, will be stepping into a new role at Marfa Public Radio. Travis will join the team as the new station manager.

Marfa Public Radio Executive Director, Elise Pepple, shared the following:

Marfa Public Radio is in an exciting time of growth. The station aims to continue to serve as a lifeline in public service while developing new ways to build relevance and community engagement. Because of our growth, we’ve created a new leadership role at the station. Please join me in welcoming Travis Pope as Station Manager. Travis is an emerging leader in public media. Travis will lead the daily operations of the station. We will work together to implement the vision and strategy for the future. He comes to us from Virginia Public Media and will begin his new role on November 14th.

My role as Executive Director continues with more time to focus on the development of Marfa Public Radio Studios. I look forward to sharing more with you as this project unfolds.

A message from Travis

Hello there. I’m thrilled to be joining your community as Station Manager for Marfa Public Radio.

Public radio is special to me, and it always has been. I still remember the rainy day I discovered it while fiddling with my dad’s car stereo in Richmond, Virginia all those years ago.

I haven’t stopped listening since that day in 1996. Through high school, I’d catch bits of Morning Edition on the bus. And, when I got my first job and couldn’t listen to On the Media on Sundays, I listened to it on my MP3 player as a podcast. In 2013 I started to report on technology. It was the mix of music and public affairs programming on my local public radio station that kept me calm and grounded during reporting trips and long days spent reading press releases and making sense of the digital frontier that was just on the horizon.

I joined that public radio station in Richmond as Traffic Manager in 2018. Since then, I’ve served as its Operations Coordinator, staff Producer, and finally as its Program Director.

Public radio is special to me because it’s always been there. It’s available to anyone and everyone. Public radio can be a place where everyone has a voice and no one gets left behind.

I look forward to working for you in West Texas beginning this November.

Travis