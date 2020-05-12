Marfa Public Radio Wins 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio has won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism. The station won for every category that was awarded in its region.
This is the most Regional Murrow Awards Marfa Public Radio has ever received and represents the most wins of any small market radio station in the country this year. The station has now received 54 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the awards competition in 2011.
The 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.
This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2019:
- Sports Reporting: “In Presidio, Amateur Drag Racing Is Back“
- Hard News: “Box Of Ballots Found In Texas Could Change Outcome Of Midland Bond Proposal, Again“
- Feature Reporting: “How One Tiny School District In Rural West Texas Is Making It Work“
- News Series: “Tipping Point“
- Continuing Coverage: Mass Shootings In West Texas
- News Documentary: West Texas Talk: The El Paso Shooting
- Excellence in Writing: “With A Good Gimmick And Catchphrase, One Man Made A Name For Himself In The West Texas Boot Game“
- Website and Multimedia: Marfa Public Radio was awarded for its use of multimedia in 2019, from photography, use of social media and live videos.
- Excellence in Social Media: The station was recognized for its use of social media during breaking news events.
- Overall Excellence: The station’s submission for overall excellence included stories about Marfa’s Mexican-American heritage, oilfield workers revitalizing Balmorhea’s economy and how to identify the clouds you see throughout those infamous West Texas vistas.
We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.