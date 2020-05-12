Marfa Public Radio Wins 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio has won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism. The station won for every category that was awarded in its region.

This is the most Regional Murrow Awards Marfa Public Radio has ever received and represents the most wins of any small market radio station in the country this year. The station has now received 54 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the awards competition in 2011.

The 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism, from radio and television to digital media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.







This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2019:

We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.

