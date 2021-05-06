Marfa Public Radio Wins 8 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Posted on May 6, 2021

Marfa Public Radio has won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. This is the third-most Regional Murrow Awards the station has ever received.

By Marfa Public Radio

This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2020.

We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.

