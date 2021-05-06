Marfa Public Radio Wins 8 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio has won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. This is the third-most Regional Murrow Awards the station has ever received.
By Marfa Public Radio
This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2020.
- Excellence in Writing: To Dust It’s Returning, But Historic Adobe Church May Soon Get A Second Life
- Excellence in Sound: Quiet And Loud: How The Pandemic Has Changed The Sounds Of West Texas
- Feature Reporting: Marfans Ordered Chicks During the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now They’re Home.
- Hard News: In West Texas, Knowing Your Address Can Be The Difference Between Life And Death
- Continuing Coverage: Renaming Midland’s Robert E. Lee High School
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, a new category honoring advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and inequality.
- Excellence in Innovation: The station was recognized for its innovative approach to reporting and serving our communities during the pandemic.
- Overall Excellence: The station’s submission for overall excellence included stories on the coronavirus pandemic, the anniversary of the Odessa mass shooting and the station’s series Quiet and Loud.
We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.