Marfa Public Radio wins five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Marfa Public Radio five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year, including awards for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Excellence in Sound and Feature and Sports Reporting.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

This year Marfa Public Radio has received five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for small market radio in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas). The news team was awarded for the following projects produced in 2021.

The only other small-market radio station to receive a Regional Murrow Award in Region 6 this year is KTEP in El Paso, led by news director Angela Kocherga.

Since it began entering the awards competition in 2011, Marfa Public Radio has received 67 Regional Murrow Awards.