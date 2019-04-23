Marfa Public Radio Wins Seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Since 2012, Marfa Public Radio has received 44 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
By Carlos Morales
Marfa Public Radio has won seven regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism. This is the most regional Murrow Award wins of any small market radio station this year.
Marfa Public Radio has now received 44 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the awards competition in 2011.
This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2018.
- Feature Reporting: “Without Hospice, Who Gets To Die In The Big Bend?” by Sally Beauvais
- Continuing Coverage: “Zero Tolerance And Child Separation“ by Diana Nguyen, Sally Beauvais and Carlos Morales
- Newscast: “Tornillo Port of Entry Will Become Temporary Shelter For Immigrant Minors” by Carlos Morales
- Excelling in Innovation: Marfa Public Radio was recognized in this category for a week-long road trip the station took to kickstart our West Texas Wonders series.
- Website and Multimedia: Marfa Public Radio was awarded for its use of multimedia in 2018, from photography, use of social media and live videos.
- Excellence in Social Media: The station was recognized for its use of social media during breaking news events.
- Overall Excellence: Our submission for overall excellence included stories about how West Texas ranches got so big, what the closure of a drivers license office meant for residents in Presidio, and the truth behind the Permian basin saying ‘for every church in Midland, there’s a bar in Odessa.'”
We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.
The 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism – radio, television, and online – both commercial and non-commercial media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.