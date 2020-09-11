Marfa’s Blackwell School On Path To Becoming National Historic Site

By Carlos Morales



The adobe walls of Blackwell School once provided the only classrooms for young Mexican-American students in Marfa. Now, the century-old building could become a national landmark, preserving students’ legacies and teaching future generations about segregation along the Texas-Mexico border.

From 1909 to 1965, Mexican-American children attending elementary school in Marfa could only enroll at Blackwell. The school’s history could soon fall under the supervision of the National Park Service if Congress approves legislation making the school a National Historic Site.

U.S. Representatives Will Hurd and Filemon Vela Jr. filed a bill on Friday calling for the designation of Blackwell as a landmark. Throughout the Big Bend, similar schools were erected in the 1900s—Marathon’s Hidalgo Ward School and Alpine’s Centennial School, for example—but few remain.



“This designation will help preserve and maintain the property so that folks across Texas and the nation can visit and learn the history and experiences of Mexican-American families during this time in Texas history,” said Rep. Vela, whose district includes part of the Texas-Mexico border.



Becoming a National Historic Site would provide financial and professional resources to keep Blackwell’s history intact. It could also lead to the restoration of the aging school building, which is in need of electrical work among other things.



“Blackwell School might represent a dark time in our nation’s past, but we must not shy away from our past so future generations learn from it,” said Republican Congressman Will Hurd, who represents Marfa and the Big Bend region.



“We have a responsibility as a nation to care for these places and ensure the history they represent is told,” Hurd said in a press release.



This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.