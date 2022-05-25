May 24 Primary Runoff Election Results in West Texas

Voters in the Big Bend and Permian Basin finalized their party’s nominees for a few local races, while incumbent Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian fended off a challenge in the GOP primary from oil and gas attorney Sarah Stogner.

Results in bold indicate the winner.

Brewster County

In the only local primary runoff election in the Big Bend tri-county area, voters have picked their party’s nomination for Brewster County Judge.

On the GOP side, Terlingua businessman Greg Henington won his party’s nomination in a close runoff against Ryan Skelton, chief deputy for the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office. Henington won the runoff by a vote of 652-603, according to unofficial results.

“Congratulations to the Henington campaign,” Skelton’s campaign wrote in a Facebook post. “As we had agreed at the start, we will all work together to do the best for Brewster County.”

In the Democratic primary, local organizer Oscar Cobos easily won a runoff against local attorney and Big Bend Gazette publisher Mimi Smith, securing his party’s nomination by a vote of 368-258.

Henington and Cobos will face off in the November general election.

Brewster County Judge Republican:



Greg Hennington (652, 51.95%)

Ryan Skelton (603, 48.05%)



Democrat:



Oscar Cobos (368, 58.79%)

Mimi Smith (258, 41.21%)

Ector County

Two attorneys faced off to be the next judge for the 244th District Court. Lori Ruiz-Crutcher and Cindy Weir-Nutter competed for the Republican nomination after Judge James Rush announced he would be retiring at the end of his term. There is no Democrat running for the district court seat.

District Judge, 244th District Court Republican:



Lori Ruiz-Crutcher (1,113 votes, 59.81%)

Cindy Weir-Nutter (748 votes, 40.19%)

Midland County

In Midland, the Republican primary for the precinct 4 county commissioner seat saw voters choose Dianne Anderson over incumbent Randy Prude.

Midland County Commissioner, pct. 4 Republican:



Dianne Anderson (1,506 votes, 64%)

Randy Prude (I)(761 votes, 32%)

State Runoffs

Incumbent Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian fended off a challenge in the GOP primary from oil and gas attorney Sarah Stogner. Christian will face Democrat Luke Warford in the November general election.



The race for the next commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, which manages over 13 million acres of state land across the state, is now set. GOP candidate Sen. Dawn Buckingham won her party’s nomination Tuesday night, as did Democrat Jay Kleberg. The two will face off against each other in the fall.