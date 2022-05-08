May 7 Election Results in West Texas

Alpine residents picked Catherine Eaves for their new mayor, while Ector County voters rejected a proposed $398 million school bond. Click through for those and other results from the May 7 elections in West Texas.

A polling place in Alpine, Texas. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Results in bold indicate the winner.

City of Alpine

In Alpine, voters selected Catherine Eaves as their new mayor over challenger Amit Rangra.

Eaves’ win was helped strongly by early voting. More residents voted early than voted on election day in the race, and those early voters favored Eaves. Though election day voters favored Rangra, it wasn’t enough to overcome Eaves’ early lead in the race.

Eaves ultimately secured 416 votes compared to Rangra’s 322.

Alpine mayor Catherine Eaves: 416 (56.37%)



Amit Rangra: 322 (43.63%)

City of Marfa

Marfa residents voted to reauthorize a quarter-cent sales tax to be used for street maintenance and repairs. The ballot item easily passed, with 109 residents voting “for” and only 20 voting “against.”

With a lack of city council candidates running, the general election for Marfa was canceled. The city only had two candidates apply — current council member Eddie Pallarez and resident Mark Cash — to fill three expired seats, and they’ll be automatically appointed.

Sales and use tax

ror maintenance and

repair of municipal streets For: 109 (84.50%)



Against: 20 (15.5%)

City of Presidio

In Presidio, voters cast their ballots this weekend for all five city council seats.

Arian Velazquez-Ornelas and Nancy Arevalo ran unopposed for the city council’s one-year terms and were both automatically elected to those two seats.

In the race for the city’s remaining full two-year terms, voters chose Steve “Nicky” Alvarez, Joe Andy Mendoza and John Razo, while Angel Campos received the fewest amount of votes and did not secure a seat on the council.

Steve “Nicky” Alvarez 122 votes Joe Andy Mendoza 113 votes John Razo 77 votes Angel Campos 43 votes

(Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Ector County Independent School District

Ector County voters rejected an approximately $398 million school bond, one of the largest spending packages the Odessa area school district has ever put before the community.

The bond was split into two ballot propositions that would have put millions toward repairs at the district’s 43 existing campuses, opened a new facility to teach trade skills and built a third high school. Both propositions failed with more than 60% of voters opposed.